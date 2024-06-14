NTR Jr's 'Devara Part 1' Release Preponed to 27th September 2024, Just in Time for Gandhi Jayanthi Weekend

The visual spectacle 'Devara Part 1,' starring the Man of Masses, NTR Jr, is set to hit theatres earlier than expected. Initially scheduled for release on 10th October, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring NTR Jr on Thursday evening, announcing that the film will now premiere on 27th September 2024. Talking further about the same, the producers added, “ We are glad to announce that Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva will now release on 27th September 2024. We have planned this move keeping in mind how the film is coming together and we don’t wish to keep the fans waiting anymore."

'Devara' is already making waves in the market with its recently released "Fear Song," which debuted on the actor’s birthday and was composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander. Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Alongside NTR Jr, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film's music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.