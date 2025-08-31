NTR–Prashanth Neel Collab NTR Neel is “Bigger Than KGF and Salaar,” Says Source

NTR is one of the biggest actors of Indian cinema, having delivered several blockbusters that showcased his versatility and unmatched screen presence. His charisma, acting skills, and effortless moves have established him as one of the finest stars, making him a dream collaborator for every top filmmaker. Following his highly anticipated Bollywood debut, War 2, and its massive success, all eyes are now on his next project, a collaboration with acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, the man behind mega-hits like KGF and Salaar. Tentatively titled NTR Neel, the film is already creating huge buzz and is anticipated to be one of the filmmaker’s most ambitious projects yet. If fresh reports from the source are to be believed, the film is said to be bigger than anything Neel has ever mounted.

A source close to the film revealed, “Prashanth Neel’s next with NTR is his most ambitious and biggest project yet; even bigger than his pan-India blockbusters like KGF and Salaar. This is a film he has dreamt of making from the very beginning.” “He feels that now is the right time, as he no longer has budget constraints and has also managed to bring on board his favourite actor, NTR, to play the lead. Prashanth Neel is extremely happy with how the film is shaping up and says it is progressing beyond what he had even imagined,” added the source. NTR Neel is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 25, 2026. While the first-look reveal was initially planned for NTR’s birthday, it was postponed due to his Bollywood debut, War 2. This much-awaited Telugu project marks an exciting collaboration of two powerhouses. Talking about NTR’s upcoming projects, he will collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama. The actor is expected to portray Lord Karthikeya in the film, also known as Murugan. This ambitious venture is set to mark yet another thrilling milestone in NTR’s illustrious career.