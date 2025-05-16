NTR promises a special return gift for 'War 2' co-star Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir

Mumbai, May 16 Tollywood heartthrob NTR has promised a special return gift to his 'War 2' co-star Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir.

Taking to his X, the 'RRR' actor penned, "Thank you in advance @iHrithik sir!!! Can’t wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift Kabir… #War2."

NTR's post comes after Hrithik teased a big birthday surprise for him, most likely linked to their much-awaited drama, “War 2.”

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Hrithik wrote, “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready #War 2 ?”

The latest post by the 'Krrish' actor is being taken as a hint for a major announcement regarding "War 2"

If the reports are to be believed, the team is planning to unveil the film’s teaser on May 20, commemorating NTR's birthday.

It is believed that the launch of the teaser will kick-start the promotional releases for the sequel, including the official trailer.

Speaking during an event in the U.S., Hrithik shared that although he initially felt nervous about "War 2", he’s now proud of how the film has turned out.

The Ayan Mukerji's directorial will mark the return of Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik) to combat a new threat to the nation in a perilous undercover mission.

Joining him this time is NTR, who has been roped in as the antagonist in the action entertainer.

Mommy-to-be Kiara Advani will be seen as the leading lady in the drama produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

A sequel to Hrithik’s 2019 hit "War" promises a grand pan-India release across multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Movie buffs can witness the action of "War 2" in cinema halls on August 14, ahead of Independence Day 2025.

