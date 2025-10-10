NTR wishes 'RRR' director 'Loads of love' as he turns a year older

Hyderabad, Oct 10 Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli has turned a year older on Friday, and wishes have started to pour in.

Rajamouli's 'RRR' actor NTR took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the period action drama.

The photo showed the actor and director duo in the middle of a conversation.

Wishing the filmmaker on his special day, NTR penned on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Loads of love (red heart emoji) (sic)".

Released back in 2022, "RRR" also featured Ram Charan in the lead, along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris as the ancillary cast.

Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, "RRR" narrates the fictionalised tale of two historical freedom fighters, set in the Indian pre-independence era.

Recording the highest opening-day earned by an Indian film at the time, "RRR" emerged as the highest-grossing film in its home market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, minting more than ₹400 crore.

At the moment, Rajamouli is busy working on another much-anticipated drama with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

Marking Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, Rajamouli disclosed that the team was working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world they were creating and that this would be revealed in November this year.

His social media post read, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film."

"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience," he added.

