NTR30: Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite RRR actor Jr NTR in Telugu debut

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Tollywood debut. The actress on her birthday today announced her next film in which she will be seen starring opposite South superstar Jr NTR. The RRR actor's film NTR30 has been in the headlines and now, the suspense is over. Produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor, the film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a beautiful poster of the film on Instagram and revealed details. In the poster, she can be seen posing in a saree. The shoot of the film will reportedly begin on March 18. NTR 30 is produced by Jr NTR's elder brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and Yuvasudha Arts. Reports also claim that a huge set has been built outside Hyderabad for the film and many Hollywood technicians and stuntmen have been hired.If rumours are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor is being paid Rs 4 crore for her Tollywood debut.