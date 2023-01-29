NTR’s cousin Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna suffers cardiac arrest, hospitalised in critical condition

Actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed at a rally on Friday following a heart attack. The 39-year-old is part of a political rally in Chittoor. Ratna was rushed to a hospital where he received medical aid. His uncle and Tollywood star Balakrishna said that his vitals were normal.

All his parameters read okay, they have given first aid and taken care of him as well as they can. There is nothing to worry about. The doctors have also suggested us to take him to Bengaluru. He had a heart attack and his valves are blocked,” Balakrishna told the Times of India. He was part of the Telugu Desam Party’s Yuvagalam’ Padayatra. The rally was led by ex-chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, who is Ratna’s cousin. At the roadshow, Ratna suffered a heart attack. Ratna and Lokesh had attended a puja at the Lakshmipuram Sri Varadaraja Swamy Temple before heading to a mosque to offer prayers. While exiting the mosque, Ratna collapsed