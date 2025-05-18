Nugroho's upcoming directorial venture 'Spirit of the Kantil' unveils at Cannes market

Cannes [France], May 18 : Celebrated Indonesian filmmaker Garin Nugroho has unveiled his latest production venture at the Cannes Market alongside director Razka Robby Ertanto. It is titled 'Spirit of the Kantil' (also titled 'Bedoyo').

According to Variety, the 'Spirit of Kantil' is a sensual drama deeply rooted in Javanese mystical traditions, with Nugroho serving as both writer and producer.

Nugroho, whose career spans decades with acclaimed works such as "Opera Jawa" (2006), "Serambi" (2005), and the recent "Samsara" (2024), has somehow placed Southeast Asian cinema on the boundaries.

As per the outlet, the film explores the complex intersection of beauty, power, and tradition in 1950s Indonesia through a triangle of desire and mysticism: Adista, a wealthy woman who masters the esoteric art of attraction through kantil flowers; Citresa, a breathtakingly beautiful bedoyo dancer born beneath a kantil tree; and Kripala, Citresa's husband and a struggling composer.

As Adista draws Citresa into her world of ancient rituals and ceremonies, their relationship deepens while Kripala spirals into jealousy and destructive rage, according to Variety.

"I envision 'Spirit of the Kantil' as a spell in the language of traditions, mysticism and desire," Ertanto says.

"Rooted in the esoteric world of Javanese rituals and metaphysics, it is an exploration of the forces that govern beauty and possession," added Ertanto as quoted by Variety.

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival is taking place from 13 to 24 May 2025. French actress Juliette Binoche serves as jury president for the main competition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor