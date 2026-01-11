Nupur Sanon marries Stebin Ben in dreamy Christian wedding among close friends, family; Disha Patani, Mouni Roy share pics

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 11 : Long-time couple Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are now officially husband and wife! The couple got married in a dreamy Christian ceremony on Saturday, surrounded by their close friends and family members, confirmed a source close to the couple.

It was followed by a glamorous cocktail party in the evening.

Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were among the selected guests at the wedding, took to their Instagram stories and offered glimpses from the Udaipur venue. The divas looked stunning, dressed in day gowns as they attended Nupur and Stebin's wedding ceremony.

Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, also shared a picture, showing him posing with film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik, both known for their recent works with Kriti.

Adding more to the buzz, celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover shared glimpses from the wedding celebrations. Celebrity makeup artist Aasif Ahmed also appeared to be present at the grand wedding celebrations.

In one of the pictures, Aasif could be posing in front of a mirror beautifully adorned with white flowers and soft greenery. Nupur's and Stebin's names could be seen perfectly inscribed on the mirror, bringing a romantic charm to their white wedding.

In the meantime, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's pre-wedding festivities were nothing short of a Bollywood spectacle. Held in a lavish pink setting, the Sangeet ceremony saw the dance floor come alive with energy and joy. Nupur, her sister and Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, and other close friends set the stage on fire with their moves.

In a key highlight, Kriti and her mother joyfully performed 'Dil Tu Jaan Tu' for the couple, followed by a high-energy performance by the 'Mimi' actor and her 'Arjun Patiala' co-star Varun Sharma on the Lollipop song, the source shared.

For the Haldi ceremony, the couple made a cheerful entry to popular Hindi songs, which was followed by a fun-filled round of games, dance, music, and more. Many of their close friends and family members were present at the celebrations, including producer Raghav Sharma and actor Varun Sharma.

Photos and videos from the festivities are already going viral, and fans can't get enough of the heartwarming glimpses.

But the celebrations don't stop there!

The couple is expected to fulfil the 'pheras' in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday.

As the wedding celebrations continue, fans and well-wishers have flooded social media platforms with love for the newlyweds, as many eagerly await the official pictures.

