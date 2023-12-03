Nupur Sanon poses with MS Dhoni, rumoured boyfriend Stebin Ben

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Actor Nupur Sanon is all smiles as she poses with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and her rumoured boyfriend Stebin Ben.

Taking to Instagram story, Nupur treated fans with a picture featuring herself, MS Dhoni, and Stebin Ben from friend Hitesh Sanghvi's birthday celebration.

She posted a picture with the song 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon' in the background.

Dhoni looked handsome in a casual shirt and denim. Nupur and Stebin wore black outfits.

Sharing the photo, Nupur wrote, "Singing old songs together and having the best best conversations. @hitesh412740 thank you for the amazing full ghar wali vibe night... your birthday ritual. @mahi7781 putting this song for you Mahi bhai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the iconic wicketkeeper batter, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, still continues to lead the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In May 2023, he guided CSK to their fifth IPL triumph.

Dhoni, considered a talismanic wicket-keeper batsman who went by the nickname 'Captain Cool', led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Of these, he won 178, lost 120, and tied six while 15 ended in no result. His winning percentage as a captain is 53.61. These numbers, combined with the trophies he has won, make him India's most successful captain ever.

Nupur, on the other hand, was recently was seen in her debut film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' was a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film was produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

