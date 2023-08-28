Nupur Sanon unveils her first look from 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : After the teaser, makers of the upcoming Pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' on Monday shared the first look of Tiger's love a.k.a Nupur Sanon.

Taking to Instagram, Nupur treated fans with her first look and captioned it, “Here’s my first look from my first PAN-India film!! Goosebumps. Meet our TIGER'S LOVE. Introducing @nupursanon as the lovely Sara from the GRAND WORLD of #TigerNageswaraRao. WORLDWIDE HUNT begins from October 20th.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwfKeM1rNqz/?

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj will play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

In the poster, Nupur is seen dressed in blue attire and can be seen looking out of the window.

Can’t miss that smile on her face in the poster.

As soon as the poster was unveiled, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Nupur's sister and actor Kriti Sanon wrote, "Good luckkkkkkk."

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

Taking to Insta, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the teaser video of Ravi Teja starrer film.

He wrote, “RAVI TEJA’S FIRST PAN-INDIA FILM: ‘TIGER NAGESWARA RAO’ *HINDI* TEASER IS HERE…Team #TigerNageswaraRao - #RaviTeja’s first PAN-#India film - unveils the #Hindi teaser.”

The video kicks off with a news report regarding Stuartpuram thief Tiger Nageswara Rao who had done ill-famed robberies in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and many other parts of the country absconding from Madras Central jail. Police are in shock as such things have never happened before. The investigative officer, played by Murali Sharma who worked in the tiger’s zone, narrates the rare skills of Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Describing the abilities of Tiger Nageswara Rao, Murali Sharma in the video said, “Had Nageswara Rao entered politics, he would have won the elections with his intelligence. Had he entered the sports, he would have won a medal for India in athletics. Had he ventured into the army, he would have won a war with his bravery. Unfortunately, he became a criminal.”

Tiger Nageswara Rao is wild in nature since his childhood, as he began crimes at a very young age. The police and army battalion are deployed to nab him, such is the fear he instilled in people and the government.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

The film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on October 20, 2023.

