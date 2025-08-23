Nushrratt Bharuccha announces her next 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa' with Luv Ranjan; deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Nushrratt Bharuccha has announced her next film, reuniting with her 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' director, Luv Ranjan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nushrratt shared her first-look poster from the film titled 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.'

The actress has been introduced as an Indian married woman who is "pyaar mein bholi...gusse mein bandook ki goli".

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNpiOTYN8vs/

Dressed in a simple saree, Nushrratt could be seen sporting a mangalsutra, a few bangles, and a tied-up hairdo.

The makers also shared the first look posters of actors Sohum Shah, Nora Fatehi, Omkar Kapoor, and Sharib Hashmi in fun characters. While Sohum will essay the character of Kesari Lal Singh, an employee at the electricity department, Nora will be seen as a chaotic neighbour, Kamini.

Omkar Kapoor will be seen in the role of a police officer.

"Meet our silent heroes. #SiyapaaSquad," the caption read.

Written and directed by G Ashok, 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa' is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. The music has been composed by Oscar-winning AR Rahman.

The film will hit theatres on September 5.

Further details about the film have been kept under wraps, while an official trailer is also expected soon.

Earlier on Thursday, the makers teased fans with a cryptic post, unveiling the film's title and release date. "Gear up for a unique cinematic experience where dialogues take a back seat and action speaks louder than words," they wrote in an Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNm9WPjozRi/

'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa' marks Nushrratt's reunion with Luv Ranjan after 2018's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.' She has worked significantly in all five of his directorial ventures, including 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Akaash Vani', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.'

The actress made a cameo appearance in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.'

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in 'Chhorii 2,' a sequel to her original 2021 film.

