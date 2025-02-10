Nushrratt Bharuccha congratulates Jeet Adani and Diva Shah: Love can change the world

Mumbai, Feb 10 Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha used social media to congratulate Jeet Adani, the son of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, on his wedding with Diva Shah.

The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress dropped a video, congratulating the happy couple. She was heard saying, "My family Whatsapp group is flooded with forwards about Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding, their guestlist, their decor and what not. But what truly caught my eye was beyond the glamour. This wedding is not just about a celebration but also about creating an impact."

She further added, "Jeet and Diva's wedding with a cause supports artisans from the family of disabled where they have handcrafted exquisite shawls by Manish Malhotra. These are not just beautiful pieces, they are woven together by dignity, tradition, and empowerment."

"@jeet_adani1 and Diva, your wedding was a proof that love can change the world. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.

May you continue to inspire everyone", Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote in the caption.

Earlier, actress Manushi Chhillar also congratulated Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. The former beauty queen took to the stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture of the newly wedded couple.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Not just a wedding but a celebration of hearts and causes… Congrats, you two @jeetadani & Diva!!”

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah recently tied the knot in a private yet traditional ceremony. The couple got engaged in March 2023, in a low-profile ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Talking about Nushrratt Bharuccha, she recently joined forces with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for her next. Produced by Vishal Rana, the project is touted to be a nail-biting thriller. The drama will be made under the direction of Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Additionally, Nushrratt Bharuccha is also waiting for the release of her highly-awaited sequel, "Chhorii 2".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor