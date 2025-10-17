Nushrratt Bharuccha grooves with Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan at Diwali party

Mumbai, Oct 17 Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha found her “best dancing buddy” in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan Khan as the two danced on “Tune Maari Entriyaan” and “Chaiyya Chaiyya” at a Diwali bash.

Nushrratt took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos of her dancing with Arhaan, actress Mouni Roy and Pashmina Roshan.

The first video featured Nushrratt and Arhaan, son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, dancing along with Mouni on the 2014 track “Tune Maari Entriyaan” from the film “Gunday” starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

“With my baby girl @imouniroy I lubzzz you! & @iamarhaankhan best dancing buddy (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

She then shared a video of her dancing with Arhaan on Shah Rukh Khan’s number “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. Pashmina joins in and gives a sweet peck on Nushrratt’s cheek as they grooved to the 1998 track from “Dil Se…”

“Yeh walla toh best tha!! @iamarhaankhan @pashminaroshan (sic),” she wrote.

On the acting front, Nushrratt’s latest release is "Ufff Yeh Siyapaa” directed by G. Ashok, a unique comedy of errors in which follows Kesari Lal Singh, a sheepish common man, finds himself entangled in a spiraling mess when his wife, Pushpa, leaves him - convinced he’s been flirting with their neighbor, Kamini.

Talking about her journey, the actress worked in television in shows such as Kitty Party and Seven.

She made her film debut with Jai Santoshi Maa. She gained the spotlight after her work in the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha and the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

The actress was then seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.

Nushrratt then branched out in several genres with films such as Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ram Setu, Akelli, Ajeeb Daastaans, Chhalaang and Chhorrii 2.

It was with the “Chhorrii” franchise when she explored the horror genre. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film followed the story of a mother, who seeks refuge in a remote house and soon experiences supernatural events which threaten her life.

