Nushrratt Bharuccha joins forces with Anurag Kashyap, 'This one’s going to be memorable'

Mumbai, Jan 27 Nushrratt Bharuccha has joined forces with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for her next. Touted to be a nail-biting thriller, the project is expected to be bankrolled by producer Vishal Rana.

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress further revealed that this yet-to-be-titled drama will be made under the direction of Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her official IG to make the exciting announcement, "The Thrill is Real! My next! A rollercoaster of suspense and thrill with the creative genius Anurag Kashyap And very passionate Vishal Rana. Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. This one’s going to be memorable."

The' Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress further dropped a couple of photos posing with Anurag Kashyap, Akshat Ajay Sharma, and Vishal Rana. As the project has just been announced, further details regarding the cast and crew will be revealed in time.

Recently, Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoyed a fun fangirl moment with Kumar Sanu. The legendary playback singer gave her a shoutout during an event. The excitement on the actress' face was palpable as Kumar Sanu called her on stage. The moment turned out to be extremely special for Nushrratt Bharuccha as she has always been a fan of the iconic singer.

Meanwhile, talking about Nushrratt Bharuccha's lineup, she is preparing for the release of her much-awaited sequel, "Chhorii 2". Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie is the second installment following the 2021 horror drama, "Chhorii."

Billed as an edge-of-an-seat thriller, "Chhorii 2" has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis under the banner of T-Series, in association with Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment. Aside from directing the film, Vishal Furia has also worked on the screenplay along with Ajit Jagtap.

Aside from Nushrratt Bharuccha, the movie is also likely to reprise its original cast with Mita Vashisht, Pallavi Ajay, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor