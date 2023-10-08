Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches Mumbai airport from Israel

Nushrratt Bharuccha has safely landed in India. Video emerged of the visibly worried actor coming out of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The Housefull actress reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon after being stranded in Israel following the attack on the country by Hamas militants.

Nushrratt requested the media personnel gathered in huge numbers outside the airport to give her "some time". "Mujhe thoda waqt dijiye (Please give me some time)," she told reporters as she was being escorted to her car by security, reported news agency PTI. The war between Israel and Hamas has intensified.

Hamas is an Islamist organisation with a military wing that came into being in 1987, emerging out of the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist group that was founded in the late 1920s in Egypt.Hamas, meanwhile, controls the Gaza Strip, an enclave that is home to nearly two million Palestinians and is frequently the site of civilian casualties when fighting flares between militants and Israeli forces.Hamas has over the years claimed many attacks on Israel and has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, the European Union and Israel. Israel accuses its archenemy Iran of backing Hamas, CNN reported.