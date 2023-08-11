Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer ‘Akelli’ gets new release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : After unveiling the trailer, the makers of ‘Akelli’ starring Nushrratt Bharuccha on Friday announced the new release date of their film.

Nushrratt took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a release date announcement along with a new poster.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, “New Release Date Alert. AKELLI has a new release date, 25th August!! The tale of her survival echoes louder than the chaos around her.”

The film is about an Indian girl who is stranded alone in war-torn Iraq and how she struggles for survival against all odds.

It was slated to release on August 18 but now it will hit the cinemas on August 25.

As soon as the announcement was made, the actor’s fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Actor Sonnalli Sajnani wrote, “Ok this looks Bomb! no pun intended.”

Taking to Insta, Nushrratt shared the trailer video.

Sharing the video, “AKELLI - An Ordinary Girl’s Battle For Survival. #AkelliTrailer, Out Now. Coming only in cinemas on 18th August....#Akelli.

The trailer showcased Nushrratt’s character attempting to flee but is besieged by armed men. It then follows her life, showing how she left Mosul for a career, how she had been working and settling down in a whole new nation until a war breaks out and she is taken alongside other women.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is in a never-seen-before avatar.

'Akelli' is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debutant as a director with this film.

The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah. Actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who are known for their performances in the popular Israeli series 'Fauda', are all set to make their Bollywood debut with the film.

Earlier, talking about her experience of shooting for Akelli, Nushrratt said in a statement, "Akelli has been an overwhelming experience altogether and far from any role I have played till now. It was emotionally draining for me to portray a character like this, and it makes you think of all the challenges that someone so young must have to go through to provide for their loved ones. I am hoping the audience will be able to connect with my character's journey and will hopefully like it."

