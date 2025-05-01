Nushrratt shares hilarious hack after ‘forgetting’ her eye mask

Mumbai, May 1 Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a hilarious travel hack after forgetting her eye mask at home while she was traveling. Her simple yet hilarious solution was to simply pull her hoodie tightly over her face acting as a makeshift eye mask to block out the light.

In a funny Instagram story, Nushrratt could be seen seated on an airplane, using a creative and humorous solution in place of an eye mask. She’s pulled the hood of her grey hoodie tightly over her face, covering her eyes completely to block out light. She’s resting against a fluffy, light-blue pillow shaped like a soft star with a pom-pom tip, adding a cozy touch.

She captioned the post: "When we forget eye mask this is how we make do."

The actress also posted a picture of herself dressed in an-all red Indian wear and wrote: “ Dressed like Heer, heart of a Ranjha.”

Nushrratt was recently seen in “Chhorrii 2,” a social horror film directed by Vishal Furia. The film is a sequel to Chhorii, which released in 2021, the film features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal.

The film follows the role of Sakshi must rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult while fighting societal injustices and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her.

Before the release of the film, Nushrratt spoke about why she was skeptical about working in the sequel "Chhorii 2".

She said: "From the first scene of the first part itself the girl was continuously tortured and kept on crying - I was like, sir 'Chhorii' is not even released yet, and you are already asking me to prepare for the sequel. I told him - Sir, please give me some time to breath."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor