Nushrratt struggles to breathe in corset; says all this for the ‘prem’ of fashion
By IANS | Published: April 2, 2024 01:44 PM2024-04-02T13:44:11+5:302024-04-02T13:45:07+5:30
Mumbai, April 2 Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says all for the love for fashion, as she wore a "corset" she couldn't breathe in.
Nushrratt took to Instagram and shared a video.
In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a white corset and cargo pants as she poses in an elevator.
While coming out of the elevator, Nushrratt said: “I’m gonna collapse a lung.” To which her stylist replies: “That's okay”.
“She said that’s okay to my collapsing lung,” Nushrratt retorted, and added “I cannot breathe”.
For the caption, the actress wrote: “Premika ne pyaar se pose bhi karliya! In a corset I couldn’t breathe in! All for the prem of fashion.”
Talking about work, Nushrratt will be seen in the second instalment of ‘Chhorii’, a horror film directed by Vishal Furia. Released in 2021, ‘Chhorii’ was a remake of the Marathi-language film 'Lapachhapi'.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor