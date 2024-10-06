Nyra Banerjee aims to change the pattern of 'Bigg Boss' with this weapon of choice

Mumbai, Oct 6 Actress Nyra Banerjee, who is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada movies and television shows like 'Divya Drishti' and 'Zaban Sambhal Ke', is now a part of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'.

While the reality show has a track record of crowning winners who are opinionated or aggressive, Nyra wishes to play a clean game and emerge as a winner on the grounds of compassion.

She told IANS, "My effort will be that this time I can change the pattern of Bigg Boss. People think that only by shouting and fighting content is created or personality is seen. I don't believe in that concept. I think your true personality is where with love and compassion you can also solve many situations and still stick to your ground and be opinionated. And this will be my effort."

Talking about her strategy, she said, "There is no guarantee that the strategies will be fulfilled or will work or not. That's why it is better that you go without making a strategy. There, on the spot, your state of mind, your presence of mind, that will show you the right path and will make you do the right thing. That's my belief."

When asked about what she would ask show host Salman Khan, the actress said, "I will not ask questions, I will tell them that this is our second meeting. And I will remind them which was our first meeting, which was many years ago when they were shooting for 'Dabangg' and I was shooting for 'Kamal Dabangg Malamal'. And I will also tell them that at that time I was feeling very shy, that's why I could not talk to you much. But here that you are the host, and the universe has given me a chance to talk to you. And I am really lucky to have a host like you."

The reality show has dealt with allegations of its content being scripted. But, the actress feels that such allegations are overboard.

She shared that a person's heightened emotions inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are shown more.

She said, "If your heightened emotions are more compassionate, then that will be seen. If your heightened emotions are more aggressive, then that will be seen. Your real persona will be seen. I don't know if the show is scripted or not. I don't know what is seen or not after I go inside."

She also spoke about the concept of staying in the 'Bigg Boss' house without a phone.

"It is very good. You will get a chance to talk to people forcefully. You will be forced to forge connections. In earlier times, people used to be friends. Because there was no phone. Today we will go through the same phase again. Where we will get a chance to create a real connection."

She does feel that reality shows like 'Bigg Boss' do help a person get popular across the board.

She said, "Reality shows can give a big boost to your personality in life. If you support the truth and support the right things. I will try, this is also training for me. Whatever I do, I solve things with compassion. I am not there to give content through entertainment. Not by screaming and shouting."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor