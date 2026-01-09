Nyra Banerjee opens up on her relationship status

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actress Nyra Banerjee, who is gearing up for ‘One Two Cha Cha Chaa’, has spoken up about her relationship status, saying that she is currently single.

The actress spoke with IANS, and shared that she prefers singlehood till she gets married. She said, “I am single, and I plan to remain single until I get married. When there is understanding, trust naturally follows. Love and companionship are very simple. They exist where there are no expectations. You give love, and you receive it. Companionship includes friendship, and friendship is built on respect. Without respect and freedom, love and companionship cannot survive”.

She also spoke about her biggest challenge while working on ‘One Two Cha Cha Chaa’, as she said, “One of the biggest challenges for me was the Bihari accent. I do not know the Bihari dialect at all. I never had close friends from Bihar, nor had I worked on such roles before. Of course, we see a lot of content on social media, and that flavour is very entertaining”.

She further mentioned, “But when Ashutosh Rana ji delivers his dialogues in Hindi with a Bihari touch, it comes out in such a pure, classy, innocent, and lovable manner. Responding to him in the same accent during our romantic scenes made everything look incredibly cute, something I had not even imagined myself”.

Talking about what aspect of her personality she showcased on ‘Bigg Boss’, she said, “I think I showed my calm side. In reality, if I were violent, that side would have come out naturally. After the show, I realised that Bigg Boss puts the entire world into a pressure cooker. Situations arise suddenly, and you either react or respond”.

“I chose to respond, and maybe that is why my journey was not very long. Those who react tend to stay longer. What I learned is that decision-making in difficult situations is extremely important”, she added.

The actress was a part of ‘Bigg Boss 18’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor