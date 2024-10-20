Nyra Banerjee says her show is rooted in its storytelling

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actress Nyra Banerjee, who is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies and television shows like ‘Divya Drishti’ and ‘Zaban Sambhal Ke’, is now gearing up for her upcoming show ‘Checkmate’. The actress feels that the show is quite rooted in its presentation.

The show is filled with mysterious murders, spine-chilling crimes, and suspense. In the show, she essays the role of the female lead, Neelam.

Her character is trapped in a suffocating marriage with her mysterious husband Shekhar. Her struggle to come out of the human web, her resilience, strength, and power forms the crux of the show.

Talking about the show, Nyra said, “I believe this show is so well rooted with itself and people will resonate with this type of situation surrounding them. In today’s world this type of racketing is so common in our society but we sometimes just do not focus or talk about the issue. Also, it allowed me to share all my layers of acting to make this role lively. Audiences can see how the show unfolds its mystery with every episode”.

The show also stars Shaleen Malhotra, Rohit Khandelwal, and Arfeen Alvi in pivotal roles.

Nyra shared her most difficult shot while filming the show, as she said, “I believe that filming a mystery drama comes with its unique challenges, as it is our responsibility to create a thrilling and suspenseful experience for the audience. One of the most difficult scenes involved a murder attempt during a trip taken by the characters”.

“We had to carefully consider various technical elements, timing, and coordination to ensure it was executed perfectly. Despite these challenges, I am proud to say that the outcome turned out exceptionally great”, she added.

‘Checkmate’ is set to drop on Hungama on October 24.

