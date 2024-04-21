Nyrraa Banerji sets Instagram on fire with her ‘vibe’: ‘It glitters at night’

Mumbai, April 21 The ‘Pishachini’ fame actress Nyrraa Banerji has set the internet on fire with some blazing hot pictures of herself.

The actress, who enjoys 6.4 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos seated in a car, donning a sleeveless green dress with a sweetheart neckline.

She went all glossy and glittery with the makeup, and her hair is styled in soft waves.

The diva opted for golden hoop earrings and is strikingly gazing into the lens for the selfies.

The post is captioned: “It all glitters at night, but my days starts with the vibe.”

Fans poured in compliments, with one remarking, "Damn, so hot," while another expressed, “Your vibes glitter in the day too.”

Nyrraa is known for participating in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

She has also appeared in movies like ‘One Night Stand’, ‘Veta’, and ‘Koothara’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor