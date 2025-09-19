Nyrraa Banerji speaks out on exhausting TV work hours and the need for better balance

Mumbai, Sep 19 Actress Nyrraa Banerji has opened up about the exhausting work culture in the television industry.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she shed light on the impact of long shooting hours on actors’ health, sleep, and overall performance. Emphasizing the need for balance, Nyrraa stressed the importance of weekly breaks and personal time to maintain both well-being and professional efficiency. When asked about the often-debated issue of exhausting TV working hours, the Khakee: The Bengal Chapter shared, “I completely agree. We often work fifteen hours a day, which affects health, sleep, and performance. Without proper rest, actors cannot look fresh or deliver emotions with full energy. That’s why whenever I take up a show, I insist on at least one holiday a week or half-days. We need time for ourselves, our families, and our personal responsibilities. Otherwise, it becomes unhealthy.”

When quizzed about whether she would take up a TV show at this stage, Nyrraa stated, “Yes, but only on my terms. If I get a good role, a convenient location like Film City, a strong director, a reputable channel, and fair pay, then I will definitely consider it.”

Speaking about her journey in the industry, Banerji mentioned, “I think I am very lucky. There’s a norm in the industry that actors get typecast, but fortunately, I have worked across every platform at the same time. That is why I was never labelled as just a South Indian actress, or a TV actress, or a web actor. I have been part of all mediums, and I know how to adapt to each one.”

Since I started at a very young age, I understand storytelling and the pulse of the audience. Whatever excites me as an actor, I take it up. I can do a Bollywood film, a TV show, or a web series—because every platform has its own audience. While there is a mixed audience, each medium has its core viewers too, and I want my work to reach all kinds of people,” Nyrraa Banerji explained.

