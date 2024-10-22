‘O Beliya': Ahsaas Channa and Darshan Rawal Chemistry Lights Up the Screen With Their New Music Video

Darshan Rawal and Ahsaas Channa bring a delightful energy to the romantic music video O Beliya. The pair looks stunning together, with fans praising their chemistry and the vibrant, floral outfits that add a fresh feel to the peppy track. It’s a charming romantic song that’s already winning hearts.

Ahsaas Channa continues to shine with her latest projects. After her debut walk at Lakme Fashion Week, she now features in this music video, further proving her versatility. Sharing her thoughts on the song, Ahsaas said, “The song is close to my heart, and working with Darshan was an amazing experience. We had a lot of fun shooting, and I hope people feel the same happiness when they watch it.” Alongside O Beliya, Ahsaas is also working on Half CA Season 2 and Mismatched Season 3, exciting fans for what’s coming next.