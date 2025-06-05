Octavia Spencer to reprise role in 'Ma' sequel

Washington [US], June 5 : Blumhouse has announced that Oscar winner Octavia Spencer will return for a sequel to the 2019 horror film 'Ma.'

The first movie, which reportedly grossed over USD 60 million worldwide, follows a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers, only to reveal a sinister intent.

Jason Blum, Founder/CEO of Blumhouse, expressed excitement about the sequel and said, "Ma has proven to be a social phenomenon since its release in 2019, with fans eagerly embracing the film and Octavia's iconic performance as Ma," as quoted by Deadline.

Blum added that the studio is thrilled to have Spencer reprise her role, referencing the film's catchphrase, "Don't make me drink alone."

The announcement was made during Blumhouse's Business of Fear symposium, where the company discussed the growth and expansion of the horror genre.

According to a research study commissioned by Blumhouse and reported by Deadline, horror productions have surged since the 1940s, with subgenres like Revenge, Survival, and Psychological Thriller entertaining diverse audiences.

The study, which categorised 100 prominent horror films from the past 50 years, identified 24, including Revenge as one of the thriving subgenres.

