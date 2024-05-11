Odia actor Rudra Panigrahy joins BJD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 11 : In a significant development in the political landscape of Odisha, Odia actor Rudra Panigrahy officially joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Bhubaneswar.

Expressing his commitment to the party during a press conference, Panigrahy highlighted his long-standing association with BJD, stating that both he and his wife, Zeena Samal, have been actively engaged as star campaigners.

He reiterated his dedication to taking Odisha forward culturally.

"The works done by BJD in Odisha motivated me to take this step," Panigrahy remarked, underlining his admiration for the party's initiatives aimed at the state's progress.

Panigrahy emphasized his aspiration to contribute to Odisha's cultural enrichment, aligning with BJD's vision for the state.

Welcoming Panigrahy into the party fold, BJD leaders expressed confidence that his alliance with the party would bolster its prospects in the upcoming elections.

During the official joining ceremony, Panigrahy extended his gratitude to Odisha's Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, and other BJD leaders for their support and guidance.

Panigrahy also commended CM Patnaik's initiatives for the welfare of the state's youth and appreciated the efforts directed towards the restoration and enhancement of temples.

"I am seeing a new Odisha," he remarked, reflecting on the positive transformations underway in the state.

The actor's decision to join BJD comes ahead of the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, scheduled to be held in multiple phases from May 13 to June 1, with vote counting slated for June 4.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor