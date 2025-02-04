Odisha artist Manas Sahoo creates meaningful sand sculpture for World Cancer Day

Puri (Odisha) [India], February 4 : Odisha-based sand artist Manas Sahoo marked World Cancer Day with a meaningful sand sculpture at Puri Beach near the lighthouse to spread awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment.

The sculpture, made from tons of sand, showed a large pair of hands gently holding several human faces. On the right side of the sculpture, featured a globe with a purple ribbon, the international symbol for cancer awareness. The art also featured the message "United by Unique" written at the top.

Sahoo took to his X account to share a video of his art, with a caption that read, "On the occasion of #WorldCancerDay, we have made sand art at Puri Lighthouse Beach, Puri, Odisha, India."

On the occasion of #WorldCancerDay we are make sand art at puri light house beach puri, Odisha. India #CancerAwareness #worldcancerDay2025 #CancerCare #unitedbyUnique pic.twitter.com/gfEFGBjDyy— Manas sahoo (@SandArtistManas) February 4, 2025

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 4. This worldwide event aims to raise awareness about preventing, detecting, and treating cancer. It brings people, communities, and organizations together to highlight the challenges cancer presents and encourage action to fight it. Various events, campaigns, and activities are held worldwide to educate people and support those affected by cancer, including patients and their families.

Sahoo has previously showcased his artistic talents through sand art.

The Odisha-based artist welcomed the New Year 2025 with a 20-foot-wide sand sculpture at Puri Beach, spreading festive cheer with the message "Happy New Year 2025."

The creation, made from 10 tons of sand, took Sahoo seven hours to complete.

My #sandart at puri beach #HappyNewYear #NewYear pic.twitter.com/Xjbi1yX2dh— Manas sahoo (@SandArtistManas) December 31, 2024

On Christmas Eve, he created a sculpture featuring Mother Mary and Santa Claus at Puri Beach, sharing the artwork on X (formerly Twitter).

My #sandart on the occasion of #Christmas at Puri Beach near the lighthouse. #ManasSahooSandArtPark #MerryChristmas #MerryChristmas2024 #ManasSahooSandArtPark #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/OyeK2xlnqI — Manas sahoo (@SandArtistManas) December 24, 2024

He added a caption that read, "My sand art on the occasion of Christmas at Puri Beach near the lighthouse."

