Odisha CM inaugurates 10th Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop in the presence of veteran star Waheeda Rehman

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 13 : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 10th Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop 2025, voicing the government's initiatives toward retaining the rich cinematic heritage of the state.

The inaugural event was held at the Odisha Craft Museum, Kalabhoomi, in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday.

CM Majhi, along with many dignitaries from the film industry, including veteran star Waheeda Rehman and others, graced the ceremony. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the brand ambassador of the Film Heritage Foundation, offered a rousing start to the 10th edition of the workshop.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ9Yk3GE72i/

"Odia cinema is a symbol of our cultural heritage. Honourable Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha said during the inaugural program of the 10th Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop-2025 that through the government's initiatives for its preservation, this memory will certainly remain alive and future generations will draw inspiration from it," the Odisha CMO stated in an X post.

https://x.com/CMO_Odisha/status/1988635296737423525

Addressing mediapersons, CM Majhi explained the state government's ongoing efforts toward preserving the film heritage.

"The state government's Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department, along with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF,) have come together for the inauguration of the 10th Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop 2025. The event will he held till November 19, 2025. Our government has been planning to preserve the cinematic heritage, and we have also announced an MoU in this regard. This event marks a significant milestone for the state of Odisha. We will work to preserve and restore old films of Odisha to honour the hard work of our filmmakers and artists," the Chief Minister said.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi also voiced the motive of bringing innovation to the future of the Odisha film industry and artists.

The 10th Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop 2025, which has been organised in collaboration with the Odisha government, Film Heritage Foundation and the International Federation of Film Archives, will run from November 12 to 19. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor