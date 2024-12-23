Odisha CM Mohan Majhi extends condolences on Shyam Benegal's death

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday extended condolences on the death of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

CM Majhi also called Benegal the cornerstone of Indian parallel cinema.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A cornerstone of Indian parallel cinema, he was revered and admired by cinephiles worldwide. His pioneering work has left an enduring legacy, shaping the landscape of Indian cinema and inspiring generations of filmmakers and audiences alike," wrote CM Majhi on his X account.

Meanwhile, former Odisha CM and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik also offered his condolences on the demise of the national award-winning filmmaker.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary filmmaker #ShyamBenegal. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and his departure is a great loss to the film industry. His socially relevant portrayals were ahead of his time and his towering presence behind the camera will be sorely missed by all. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and followers. Om Shanti," wrote Patnaik.

Shyam Sunder S. Benegal, a multiple National Award winner and among the pioneers of 'parallel cinema' -- with silver screen classics like 'Junoon', 'Ankur', 'Manthan', 'Zubeida' and 'The Making of the Mahatma' -- passed away after a long battle with kidney disease, his family said here on Monday.

A second-cousin brother of the late legend, actor-film-maker Guru Dutt, Benegal was 90 and breathed his last at a private hospital in Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife Nira and their daughter Pia.

Conferred the Padma Shri (1976), the Padma Bhushan (1991), the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2005) and many other national-international honours, Benegal had celebrated his 90th birthday (December 14) with many colleagues from the film industry present to meet and greet him.

--IANS

gyan/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor