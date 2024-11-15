Odisha commemorates Boita Bandana on Kartika Purnima

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 15 : On the occasion of Kartika Purnima, residents of Odisha came together to celebrate Boita Bandana, an ancient maritime festival that honours the state's rich seafaring heritage.

This cultural observance, which takes place on the full moon night of the Kartika month, serves as a reminder of Odisha's once-thriving trade networks across Southeast Asia.

Boita Bandana, which translates to "worship of boats," is a significant festival that commemorates the historical maritime expeditions of the people of Odisha.

The day is celebrated with fervour, as people gather near rivers, lakes, and coastal areas to participate in the time-honored tradition of floating miniature boats.

These boats, crafted from materials such as paper, banana peels, and cork, are intricately decorated with flowers, lamps, and betel leaves, symbolizing the ancient voyages undertaken by merchants and traders to distant lands like Bali, Java, Sumatra, and beyond.

The tradition is deeply rooted in Odisha's maritime history. Centuries ago, the region's seafarers sailed across vast stretches of ocean, engaging in trade and cultural exchanges with far-flung countries.

It is said that these voyages played a pivotal role in the region's prosperity and helped shape Odisha's cultural identity.

The Boita Bandana ritual, performed at dawn, is a symbolic tribute to those intrepid sailors who ventured across the seas.

People sing traditional songs during the ritual, with the most famous being "Aa ka ma boi," a melody that evokes memories of these ancient journeys.

The act of floating the boats is seen not only as a homage to the sailors but also as a way of preserving the cultural heritage of Odisha for future generations.

In many parts of the state, the festival is celebrated on a grand scale, with large community gatherings, fairs, and mass boat-floating events.

These festivities unite the community in a shared sense of pride, reinforcing the importance of Odisha's maritime history.

The sight of thousands of illuminated boats drifting on the water's surface under the full moon is a poignant reminder of the courage and enterprise of the region's ancestors.

The Boita Bandana ritual also has a deeper significance. It connects the people of Odisha to their historical legacy, reminding them of the role their ancestors played in global trade.

It fosters pride in the state's past while encouraging modern generations to embrace the values of adventure, exploration, and cultural exchange.

As one of the most cherished festivals in Odisha, Kartika Purnima and its accompanying Boita Bandana celebrations continue to thrive, preserving the region's maritime culture and ensuring that the stories of Odisha's seafaring past are passed down through the ages.

