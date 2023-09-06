Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Lord Krishna at Puri beach

Puri (Odisha) [India], September 6 : Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sculpture at Puri beach and dedicated it to Lord Krishna and India’s achievements on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

With the grand celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami starting today, devotees will be gathering outside the Lord Krishna temples to offer prayers. This year has become more special as the country successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon, and successfully launched Aditya L1, which is India’s first solar mission.

Pattnaik created the sculpture of Lord Krishna with the message Happy Janmashtami at Puri Beach in Odisha.

The four-foot-high sand sculpture also depicts the universe and recently launched Aditya L1 and Chandrayaan.

He also posted the image on X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote, “#JaiShreeKrishna..Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shree Krishna #Janmashtami . May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on all of us. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. #Happyjanmashtami2023.#AdityaL1 #Chandrayaan3”

#JaiShreeKrishna 🙏 Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shree Krishna #Janmashtami . May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on all of us. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.#Happyjanmashtami2023.#AdityaL1 #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/OVFCB0GmIR — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 6, 2023

Earlier, the sand artist created a beautiful sand art with best wishes for Chandrayaan-3. His miniature sand sculpture in Denver, Colorado included a a national flag, ISRO’s logo, the rocket in which Chandrayaan-3 was launched, "Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft close to the Moon and ‘Jay Ho with All the best Chandrayaan’ written on the artwork.

Before the mission started, he wished the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) success in the mission.

He created a 22-foot-long sand art of Chandrayaan 3, installing 500 steel bowls and dishes with the message of "Vijayee Bhava" (Be Victorious), at Puri beach in Odisha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor