Odisha: 'Tatapani Mahotsav' all set to start from January 14 in Balrampur

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 13 : As Makar Sankranti is around the corner, preparations are going on in many parts of the country for the celebration of the festival.

The district administration has started preparing for the festival at Tatapani, a famous religious tourist destination in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh. It is known for its natural hot water ponds and a big statue of Lord Shiva built by the local administration.Tourists keep coming throughout the year to see these rare water ponds.

This year's festival, which takes place from January 14 to January 16, will also include vivid cultural events. Sunil Soni, a Chhattisgarhi singer, popular singer Udit Narayan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as 'Nirahua', a Bhojpuri film performer and actor, will be present at the Tattapani Mahotsav.

Along with this, the winner of 'Indian Got Talent Season 10', Abujhmad Mallakhamb Academy, the acrobatic ensemble from Chattisgarh will also showcase their talent. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai will inaugurate the three-day event. Lakhs of devotees from Chhattisgarh and other states reach here during the Tatapani Mahotsav.

Raina Jamil, District Panchayat CEO told ANI, "Tatapani Mahotsav is widely celebrated in the Balarampur district. This year's Tatapani Mahotsav will take place on 14, 15, and 16 April. 14 will be a Chhattisgarhi theme, 15 will be Bollywood, and 16 will be a Bhojpuri theme and this time there will be a laser show with sound and music, we have invited 'Indian Got Talent 10' winner Abujhmad Mallakhamb Academy to show their performance and tribal fashion walks has also been organized. Tatapani gets its name from the local language, where "Tatta'' means "Hot" and "Tatapani" means "Hot Water," which is what the area is famous for. Tatapani is well-known for its warm water springs."

A prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Sun god 'Surya' on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the Sun's transit into the 'Makara', marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at 'ghats' across different rivers in the country.

