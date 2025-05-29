Off-Screen Chemistry Is Quite Important: Prisha Dhatwalia

Prisha Dhatwalia, who is seen as Bhavya in Sunjoy Waddhwa’s Meri Bhavya Life, which is produced under his banner Sphereorigins, believes when it comes to creating compelling, emotionally resonant scenes, the energy between co-actors can play a subtle but impactful role. Speaking about her experience on the set of the popular television show, she shared, “I feel that off-screen chemistry is quite important.” She added, “If you're comfortable with your co-actor, it becomes easier to sit together, do your script reading, and understand each other's interpretation of the scene. That kind of comfort really adds to the energy and vibe of the scene while performing.”

However, she is also quick to note that friendship off camera isn’t a prerequisite for delivering a strong performance. “It’s not that important to always be friends or have a close bond with your co-actor. At the end of the day, acting is a professional job. All the actors come on set, perform their scenes, and usually keep their personal emotions aside. At least that's how I work,” she said. The key, according to Prisha, is mutual respect and a shared sense of purpose. She said, “If you’re friends with your co-actor, that’s amazing! But if not, that’s totally okay too. You can still rehearse, do your scenes professionally, and then go back to your own space. There’s no need to force a relationship.”

When asked about competition between co-actors — something often assumed to be part and parcel of the television industry — Prisha offers a refreshing take and says, “As of now, I have never felt any kind of competition on my set. Everyone I work with is very kind and hardworking.” While she acknowledges that advice and opinions are freely shared on set, she stays grounded by focusing on direction from her creative leads. She said, “I mostly listen to my director and the creative team. If I make a mistake, I prefer going to them to correct it. They are very helpful and supportive.”

Prisha sums up her experience with a strong message of unity and states, “We are all working towards the same goal. We want the story to reach the audience and leave an impact. I don’t see anyone as competition. I believe in building a good energy with them and working together to create magic on screen.”