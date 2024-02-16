Official Trailer for Invincible Season Two The Best Superhero Team in the Universe Is Back!

Invincible has teased its return with part 2 of the second season, with Amazon Prime Video releasing the official trailer. The second half of its eight-episode season will debut on March 14, with new episodes airing weekly. The first half of Season Two was the recipient of Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series and continues to be “Certified Fresh” with a 100% score. Amazon MGM Studios previously announced it has renewed Invincible for a third season. Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it. Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker. Invincible is one of the most popular animated series on Amazon Prime, and fans are delighted as the trailer is packed with action sequences, and viewers can expect epic showdowns.

