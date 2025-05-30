"Okay not being on biggest set in world..." Ridhi Dogra opens up about mental health, says she chooses work that makes her 'feel valued'

By Zoya Aziz

New Delhi [India], May 30 : Actor Ridhi Dogra, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Lakadbaggha' in 2023 and was later seen in big films including Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, recently opened up about how she takes care of her mental health while working in the entertainment industry.

Ridhi has been part of the industry for many years now, starting with her Television debut in Jhoome Jiya Re. But even with all the success, the journey hasn't been easy. There was a time early on in her career when she felt like she wasn't "feeling happy." However, she made some clear decisions that continue to help her stay grounded and happy to this day.

When asked if she ever felt the need to pause and take a break from the pressure, Dogra told ANI, "I love what I do, so I think when you love what you do, you don't really need to take a break from it. But yeah, very early on, I decided I only want to do work that I love, and I only want to go on sets where I am valued. So, I created that environment for myself, where I'm okay not being on the biggest set in the world. I want to be on a set where people want me therethat's what's important in my life."

"In my circumstances... I think only once in my lifeI'm not going to talk about the projectbut only once, early in my career, I felt like what you're saying, that I wasn't feeling happy, or whatever, whatever. And I quickly changed that. I said, 'You know what? I'm not going to do anything that doesn't feel right to me. I'll only work with people who believe in what I'm doing, who are excited about what I'm doing, or what we're making, and that's it.' That really has helped me till now..."

The Asur actress went on to speak about the emotional demands of being an actor and why it's important to take breaksnot just to rest, but to emotionally recharge.

"You do need a break sometimes. As actors, we need a lot of breaks, not because our work is hectic, but because we're always wearing the sensitivity cap. You can never drop it. We are using our emotions to portray different feelings, and that's a big gamble we play. We are constantly trying to show various emotions, and that means we are carrying those emotions at all times. For somebody like that, whether it's a musician who sings and connects to God, we do need downtime. So, after every project of mine, I do take a holistic wellness break," Ridhi shared.

The interaction took place at the Delhi launch of Lakadbaggha: The Prologue, a graphic novel written by Anshuman Jha and illustrated by American comic book artist Brittain Peck.

The novel serves as a prequel to the 2023 action film Lakadbaggha and was launched by the film's team, including Ridhi and Anshuman.

