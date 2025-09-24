Old Interview of Katrina Kaif on Kids Resurfaces as She and Vicky Kaushal Announce First Pregnancy

After months of speculation Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif confirmed the news of pregnancy on social media. On Tuesday September 23, 2025, couple shared sweet pregnancy photo of their on social media, they announced that they are starting new chapter of their lives. This moment takes us back to when Kat expressed her desire to have family, motherhood and marriage.

Back in 2010, Katrina in an interview with Cosmopolitan India about her views on marriage and family. "It would be different for different people. But for me, it’s very important. I belong to that mindset where having a husband and children are very important. I dream of being married and having kids and living happily ever after. That’s me".

Katrina and Vicky married in December 2021 in a private but lavish Rajasthan ceremony with family and friends. They have since become one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, admired for their simplicity, affection, and quiet strength. Recent reports suggest Katrina is in her third trimester, with her due date in October-November. She is reportedly planning a long maternity leave and intends to be a hands-on mother.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in March 2026. The actor also has Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar lined up. The movie is a biopic on Lord Parashurama. On the other hand, after Tiger 3, Katrina has not signed any film. She was supposed to be seen in Jee Lee Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia, but there's no update about the movie as of now.