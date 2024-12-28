Olivia Hussey Passes Away: Romeo and Juliet Actress Dies at 73

Olivia Hussey Eisley, best known for her iconic portrayal of Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film Romeo and Juliet, passed away on December 27, 2024, at the age of 73. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Olivia is survived by her husband, David Glen Eisley, and their three children: Alex, Max, and India.

Her family released a heartfelt statement, saying, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th. Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will be forever cherished in our hearts."

Romeo and Juliet was a breakthrough role for the British-Argentine actress, earning her a Golden Globe for her outstanding performance. She later starred in the 1974 horror classic Black Christmas and also appeared in Death on the Nile.

Born in Argentina in 1951, Olivia Hussey moved to England as a child, where she studied for five years at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. At the age of 15, she was discovered and cast as Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's Romeo and Juliet, a role that propelled her to international fame and earned her a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year.

