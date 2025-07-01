Olivia Munn speaks out about Aaron Rodgers family rift

Washington [US], July 1 : Olivia Munn has addressed the public narrative surrounding her past relationship with Aaron Rodgers, specifically regarding the family rift that occurred during their time together.

According to E! News, Munn set the record straight in an interview about her involvement in the Rodgers family's estrangement.

Munn explained that she was often blamed for the family's rift, including the distance between Aaron and his brother Jordan Rodgers.

However, she emphasised that the issue had nothing to do with her.

"There's this whole big narrative that stayed with me for so many years, but there was just this dynamic in the family that had nothing to do with me," she said, as quoted by E! News.

Munn expressed relief that Aaron Rodgers had finally set the record straight about their relationship and the family rift in a book about his life.

"Thank God somebody had read it and said, 'Oh, wait! Aaron speaks,'" she said, adding, "You've been asking for the longest time. This is the constant conversation. The man himself is saying it. They don't want that answer," as quoted by E! News.

While Munn knows the reason behind the family rift, she has chosen not to share it publicly.

"People have speculated for many years what was the rift, and I know, but I'm not saying because it's not my story to tell," she said.

Munn's comments come after she and her husband, John Mulaney, welcomed their second child together.

