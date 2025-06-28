Olivia Rodrigo brings up surprise guest during her London show

Los Angeles, June 28 Hollywood actress-singer Olivia Rodrigo gave a pleasant surprise during her recent gig in London. The singer-actress had a special guest at her BST gig in Hyde Park.

The show came before her hugely anticipated Glastonbury Festival appearance, where she will close this year's epic event, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

And while her fans were left in awe with a brilliant performance of some of her biggest hits and catchy tunes, it was her special guest that got fans feeling gobsmacked.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, on a sunny day in London, the Drivers License singer welcomed singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to the stage.

The 22-year-old American was wearing a black sequinned leotard for the show and brought ginger-haired Ed to the stage for a rendition of his early hit, ‘The A Team’. He had been watching Olivia wow the crowd from the side of the stage.

But as he waited patiently, Olivia then surprised those at the show when she introduced him as "one of the best songwriters of all time".

It's far from the first time the Azizam singer has rocked up at someone else's show. He has previously surprised fans at concerts of Limp Bizkit, Stormzy and Taylor Swift to name a few. And taking to Instagram following his latest surprise, he said, "Been a fan of Olivia's since Drivers License blew my mind back at the start of 2021. Both albums are no skips for me. I'm a proper fan”.

He went on, “Was gonna go watch the show anyway but she hit me and asked to sing The A Team with her, which was such a buzz. That song turns 15 this year, and I remember playing it to rooms with no one in it in 2010, so to still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege”.

"Rock Glasto headline Sunday @oliviaarodrigo, UK loves you”, he added.

