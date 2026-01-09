Olivia Rodrigo marks 5 years of ‘Drivers License’, announces reimagined ‘SOUR’ covers with David Byrne

Mumbai, Jan 9 Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating a major milestone as her breakout album SOUR turns five this year, and she’s marking the occasion with a special musical tribute.

Taking to Instagram, Olivia announced an upcoming series of reimagined SOUR covers by some of her favourite artists. Kicking off the project on a high note, the singer revealed an unexpected and powerful reworking of Drivers License by legendary musician David

She wrote on Instagram: “SOUR is turning 5 years old this year! and to celebrate, i’m so excited to announce an upcoming series of reimagined SOUR covers from some of my favorite artists ever. we’re starting off insanely strong with an incredible reworking of ‘drivers license’ from one of my all-time heroes, David Byrne.”

She said that David is nothing short of a legend and that she “actually cried” when “I heard his version of this song. You can stream it now or pre order a 7 inch vinyl with his cover and our version of “Burning Down The House” from gov ball. I’m stoked!! Go give it a listen.”

In another heartfelt post, the singer marked five years of Drivers License itself, sharing throwback pictures from the time the song first released.

She wrote in the caption section: “Happy 5 years of drivers license!!! looking back at these pics I feel like I look like a baby but it also feels like just yesterday lol.”

Reflecting on the impact of the song, Olivia added, “This song has totally changed my life in ways I still can’t totally wrap my head around. I’m forever grateful for this magical chapter.”

Signing off on an emotional note, she assured fans that the song will always remain close to her heart.

“I can’t wait to scream red lights stop signs with u guys at every concert I play for the rest of my life! happy birthday DL.”

