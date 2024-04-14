Olivia Rodrigo performs on ‘Bathwater’ with No Doubt at Coachella 2024

Los Angeles, April 14 Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo doled out a surprise performance at the Coachella Main Stage as she joined the rock band No Doubt for the band’s performance on their song ‘Bathwater’ on the second night of the annual Los Angeles music festival.

This marks both Rodrigo’s and No Doubt‘s first time performing at the festival.

