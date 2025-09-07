Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling are dating, spotted exhibiting PDA

Los Angeles, Sep 7 Bollywood actress Hollywood actress-director Olivia Wilde has found love. The actress-director is said to be dating Caspar Jopling.

The 41-year-old star, whose last serious relationship was with Harry Styles, was spotted passionately kissing Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband Caspar, 33, during a night out in London, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The pair have reportedly been dating since early July and have been enjoying a series of dates “under the radar” in Notting Hill. Art dealer Caspar has been wooing Olivia at The Pelican restaurant and its nearby sister pub, the Fat Badger, as he is an investor in both.

As per ‘Female First UK’, this has allowed him to enjoy dates with Olivia in relative privacy. A source told The Mail on Sunday newspaper, “Those pubs have allowed Caspar to date a world-famous actress under the radar for months. They always manage to get the best tables – little concealed spots in dark corners reserved for celebrities”.

The source added, “They tend to go to the Fat Badger for date nights because it’s an invitation-only pub, with a secret smoking terrace upstairs. Caspar’s friends think they are falling in love”.

Caspar and Ellie, who share a son together, split last year after five years of marriage. She recently started dating 28-year-old American actor Beau Minniear.

Meanwhile, Olivia has two children with former fiance, Ted Lesso actor Jason Sudeikis. Following their split, she dated Styles for two years, but they broke up in 2022.

Earlier, it was reported that Olivia is set to take the reins on a new comedy movie called 'The Invite'. What’s even better is that the film will star Penelope Cruz.

Olivia, who made her directorial debut with the teen comedy film 'Booksmart' back in 2019, is set to helm the upcoming date-night comedy movie, which is inspired by the Spanish film 'Sentimental'.

