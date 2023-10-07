Olivia Wilde opens up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'relationship'

Washington [US], October 7 : American actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde has slammed singer and songwriter Taylor Swift's new relationship with Travis Kelce, Page Six reported.

The 'Don't Worry, Darling' filmmaker took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to repost a tweet by 'Westworld' actress Katja Herbers stating, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist."

As per Page Six, Katja explained on her X handle what she meant by her message. "Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved," she posted, referring to the influence the "Cruel Summer" singer has on her fans.

The singer's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24 sparked rumours of a romance brewing between the two and Kelce's jersey sales have increased nearly 400 per cent in only two days.

The "Love Story" songstress, 33, has also seemingly helped increase the ratings on the Chiefs' games as Swifties hope to catch a glimpse of her cheering on her new beau from a VIP box. Swift was last seen watching the Chiefs take on the New York Jets on October 1 at MetLife Stadium, along with her famous friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner, reported Page Six.

While some supporters were enamoured with the team's victory, others were captivated by the hitmaker as she flirted with her man from afar.

Kelce, for his part, hasn't been shy about discussing his relationship with the 12-time Grammy winner.

He admitted on Tuesday's episode of the 'Chasin' It' podcast that he had no idea it would devolve into such chaos. "I can't be mad at how it's all played out," he told co-host Trey Wingo.

Meanwhile, his brother, Jason Kelce, joked during Wednesday's episode of their "New Heights" podcast that they have been "put on the map" thanks to Swift.

While the "Back to December" singer hasn't spoken out about the relationship, the pair's romance appears to be going strong as an insider claimed the NFL star is "completely smitten."

Despite that, Swift seemingly missed Travis' 34th birthday celebrations as the tight end was seen hanging with just his buddies in Kansas City, Missouri Thursday, reported Page Six.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor