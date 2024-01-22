Olivia Wilde says her kids are her 'best friends'

Los Angeles, Jan 22 Actress Olivia Wilde attended the opening night of 'Kate', a one-woman show written and performed by Kate Berlant, in California.

She opened up about her two children. "They're so great. They're huge and they're so healthy and happy" Wilde said of her family, reports 'People' magazine.

She said: "I already feel like they're giant teenagers, but we're having a lot of fun. They're my best friends."

The 'Don't Worry Darling' star, 39, went on to reveal her go-to activities with son Otis Alexander, 9, and daughter, Daisy Josephine, 7, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis. "We have so much fun. They're so active. They're musicians and they're athletes and they're just cool."

"They both play the drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We're a big karaoke family," she said.

As per 'People', revealing her song choices, the star said: "My go-to changes. It changes a lot. Right now we have a lot of Taylor Swift happening in our house. It's wall-to-wall Taylor and Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. And now Daisy has brought in Dua Lipa, but we're like Taylor first."

In October, it was revealed that former couple Wilde and Sudeikis are in a "good place" since calling off their engagement in 2020.

Talking about their custody case, which was settled in September 2023, a source said: "If there's any resentment over where to live or child custody payments, they certainly don't show it. It's a united front. And they are clearly both deeply devoted parents."

