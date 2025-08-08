Om Raut shares his experience working with Manoj Bajpayee in 'Inspector Zende'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Producer Om Raut is gearing up for the release of his new film 'Inspector Zende', which stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Set in the period of the 70s and 80s in Mumbai, Manoj will be seen playing the role of Inspector Zende, who sets out to catch the infamous Swimsuit Killer who breaks out of Tihar Jail. Loosely inspired by a true story, this tale of determination and sheer grit unfolds into an epic cat-and-mouse chase.

In an interview with ANI, Om opened up about his experience working with Manoj.

Om Raut said, "We want to tell the story of our heroes all over the world. When we went to Manoj ji and showed him the drafts, he really liked our approach. He is such a big artist. I am no one to talk about him...his acting and his commitment speak a lot. In fact, yesterday, Manoj, Inspector Zende and I were all together. We showed some scenes of the film to Inspector Zende and he was in complete awe. He said, 'Manoj is looking just like me'. So, I don't think there can be a bigger compliment than this. There can't be a bigger certificate than this. We made a film on him.We made a film on his bravery and his story."

The film is directed and written by Chinmay D. Mandlekar. It is jointly produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut.

Audience will be able to watch Om Raut's film on Netflix from September 5 onwards. Jim Sarbh is also a part of the film.

