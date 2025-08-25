Om Raut's 'Inspector Zende' Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Transforms Into Mumbai’s Legendary Cop

National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut unveiled the trailer of Inspector Zende starring Manoj Bajpayee on Monday which is set to stream from September 5 in Netflix. Written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut, the film stars also stars Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam. Before CCTV, CDRs, and cyber forensics changed policing, Mumbai relied on sharp instincts and streetcraft. That’s the world Om Raut sets out to revive with Inspector Zende—a cat-and-mouse thriller inspired by true events that celebrates a cop who made history with courage, wit and intuition.

In fact, 'Inspector Zende' was inspired by his father’s interest in the legendary cop—his father’s fascination with Zende’s story first planted the seed for the project. As producer, he steered the film toward a textured, pre-tech Mumbai—where hunches, legwork, and camaraderie closed cases. The story tracks Zende’s relentless pursuit of “Swimsuit Killer” Carl Bhojraj—not once, but twice—carrying the hunt from Mumbai’s streets to a climactic showdown in Goa.

Taking to his socials, Om Raut accompanied the trailer with a caption that read, “Madhukar Zende ka sabse bada mission ab shuru. Interpol’s most wanted ko pakadna ����Watch Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, out 5 September, only on Netflix.”Starring Manoj as Inspector Madhukar Zende, and Jim Sarbh as the charming trickster and notorious “swimsuit killer” Carl Bhojraj, the film is directed and written by Chinmay D. Mandlekar.

It also features veteran actor Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak and Harish Dudhade in pivotal roles. Inspector Zende blends crime, comedy, and nostalgia — transporting you to a time when gut instinct trumped gadgets and relentless determination was a cop’s greatest weapon.It tells the story of 1970’s and 1980’s Mumbai, when the infamous Swimsuit Killer breaks out of Tihar Jail. This is a ale of determination and sheer grit, which unfolds into an epic cat and mouse chase.

Talking about his experience, Manoj said: “What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring.”

He added: “Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse — the film takes you right into the heart of it. I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix.”