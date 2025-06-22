Om Shanti Om to Rana Naidu Season 2: 7 Times Arjun Rampal Played a Menacing Antagonist

They say a hero wins hearts, but a villain leaves a mark! When it comes to playing the role of a dangerous antagonist, Arjun Rampal has mastered the art of it on-screen. He has made us fall in love with his intensity and grit, making him a swooning antagonist we'd like to see on-screen again and again!

OmShantiOm: In the coming two years, Om Shanti Om will complete two decades of its release. After an impressive 18 years too, Arjun Rampal's role as Mukesh 'Mike' Mehra is still iconic and continues to be celebrated even today. It'd be safe to say that Arjun introduced a new villain, who does not rely on bloodshed and wars. Not many know that Arjun Rampal refused to do the role, calling it 'too evil', but later he delivered a role that emerged as iconic and classic.

RanaNaiduSeason 2: Arjun Rampal is basking in the success of Rana Naidu Season 2. As Rauf, Arjun brought his signature intensity and grit to the screens and justified a role that's unpredictable, unapologetic, and rugged in its own sense. Opening about his role, Arjun called the role unhinged and raw and said that these kinds of intense roles are rare to come by.

RaOne: By playing Ra One in the film, Arjun Rampal showcased that villains can be hot and intimidating, for the best. The actor, who played a robotic villain in the film, made everyone fall in love with his rogue self and delivered an iconic dialogue, "Tum har saal Raavan ko isliye jalate ho, kyun ki tum jaante ho... woh kabhi nahin marta."

Daddy: In the 2017 film, Arjun Rampal played a gangster named Arun Gawli. He showcased the life of the rough streets and the back alleys of Central Mumbai. From a volatile individual to a power-hungry criminal, and a respected 'Daddy' to some, or a modern-day Robin Hood, Arjun Rampal pulled off the complex role with ease.

Dhaakad: In Dhaakad, Arjun Rampal redefined being a villain. A deadly, dangerous, and a cool villain is rarely portrayed on-screen, but Arjun Rampal made it look easy. In addition to his on-screen intensity, Arjun captivated fans with his toned physique and a never-seen-before appearance.

Crakk: From the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme sports, Arjun Rampal took a deep dive into an adrenaline-fueled role as a villain. Looking as raw and rugged as ever, Arjun Rampal once again proved to be the OG villain.

EkAjnabee: In Ek Ajnabee, Arjun Rampal tapped into his intense action side by playing Shekhar, a loyal companion to the former commando. Essaying a kidnapper, the actor brought a certain sense of rawness to his daring and unapologetic self.

Over the years, Arjun Rampal has defined being a villain in Bollywood, and going by his latest outing in Rana Naidu Season 2, it would be safe to say that he is not backing down anytime soon!