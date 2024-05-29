Omar Lulu Controversy: Rape Case Filed Against Malayalam Director, Following Complaint by Female Actor, Filmmaker Denies Allegations

The Nedumbassery police have registered a case against director Omar Lulu on charge of sexual abuse based on a complaint by a woman actor. The filmmaker has now denied the rape allegations made against him. He argued that sexual harassment allegations facing the rising star are driven by ‘personal vendetta’. He stood firm, stating these claims were merely a blackmail attempt seeking financial gain. Lulu, a former friend of the actress, believes that resentment stemming from their friendship’s dissolution is the actual fuel behind these charges.

In a news report published by a Kerala Portal , it claimed, “I have been friends with this girl for a long time. She accompanied me on many trips. However, there was a rift in our friendship, and we haven’t been in contact for six months. She also acted in my recent movie. Now, as the new movie started, she came forward with such a complaint. The motive behind such an accusation could be her frustration at not being given a chance in the film. Sometimes, it could also be part of an attempt to extort money (sic).”

On May 28, an actress residing in Kochi brought attention to Nedumbassery police about Omar Lulu’s alleged ‘sexual assault’ on her. The actress has voiced strong allegations of sexual abuse inflicted on her by Lulu over a span from January through April in varied locations. These disturbing incidents have been well-recorded by the Nedumbassery police. It’s noteworthy that the actress had formerly showcased her talent in a film helmed by Omar Lulu. Lulu firmly denies the serious charges made against him, stating they are born out of personal spite and attempts to misuse his position. He insists that his relationship with the actress was agreed upon by both parties, and he significantly points out that the allegations only surfaced after they had parted ways. Lulu also hints at a possible extortion plot hidden behind these allegations.