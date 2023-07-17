‘OMG 2’: Pankaj Tripathi’s song ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating a buzz for their new film " OMG 2" , which is the sequel of successful film Oh My God.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and treated fans to an upcoming song poster titled ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ featuring Pankaj Tripathi.

In the poster, Pankaj Tripathi can be seen sitting on a scooty with his hands raised in the air and surrounded by devotees.

Wearing a half-sleeve shirt that he paired with a blue jacket and applied a tilak on his forehead.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Bhole Shankar resides in #OonchiOonchiWaadi. Song out tomorrow! #OMG2 in theatres on August 11.”

The song will be out on July 18 (Tuesday).

Recently, the makers launched the teaser of the movie.

Taking to Insta, Akshay shared the teaser which he captioned, "Rakh vishwas #OMG2Teaser out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

In the teaser, Pankaj could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva who comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy.

Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from this, Akshay also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Not only that, he will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Pankaj, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'Main Atal Hoon' and 'Fukrey 3'.

