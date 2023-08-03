'OMG 2' trailer: Akshay Kumar plays messenger of Lord Shiva

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : Finally, the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'OMG 2' unveiled on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with the trailer and captioned it, “Start the preparation for welcome...Damrudhari is coming on 15th August. #OMG2Trailer out now. Watch #OMG2 in theatres on August 11.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CveIOCNt2N1/

In the trailer video, Pankaj Tripathi’s character is seen fighting a legal war against the education system to seek justice for his son. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

Pankaj playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay will not be seen playing Lord Shiva, but a messenger of God.

As the video starts with a voiceover, which asks Nandi to take someone from Shiv-Gan to help devotees.

The trailer was earlier supposed to release on Wednesday. Due to the sudden demise of renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, as a mark of respect, Akshay decided to postpone the trailer release.

"Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme.

But recently, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the censor board has issued an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film.

"#Xclusiv... ‘OMG 2’ RUN TIME... #OMG2 certified ‘A’ by #CBFC on 31 July 2023. Duration: 156.10 min:sec [2 hours, 36 min, 10 sec]. #India. Theatrical release date: 11 Aug 2023. #AkshayKumar #PankajTripathi #YamiGautam," he wrote.

While the film was awaiting its certification, it was previously reported that the film's release date might be shifted. However, the film is now all set to be released in theatres on August 11.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'.

Last month, the makers of the film dropped a one-minute-26-second teaser of the movie, showing a glimpse of OMG 2’s world and introducing key characters.

They also unveiled a powerful song titled 'Har Har Mahadev'. The track has Akshay channelling Lord Shiva with ash smeared on his face and body and doing his famous Tandav dance. The song 'Har Har Mahadev' opens with an army of Shiva devotees, both men and women, clad in vibrant traditional attire.

The song was sung and composed by Vikram Montrose and written by Shekhar Astitwa.

The film will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film ‘Gadar 2’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor